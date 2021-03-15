HC Wainwright Boosts American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target to $4.50

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its price objective raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of AREC stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. American Resources has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AREC. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

