American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Shares Gap Down to $21.98

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.98, but opened at $20.53. American Vanguard shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 5,383 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $670.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the third quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.