AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Down 30.3% in February

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the February 11th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. AmeriCann has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.99.
AmeriCann Company Profile
