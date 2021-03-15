AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Down 30.3% in February

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the February 11th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. AmeriCann has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

AmeriCann Company Profile

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It intends to design, develop, lease, and operate cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

