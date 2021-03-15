Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.10.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $225.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.10. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $233.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

