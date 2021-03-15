AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Increased to $131.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

AME has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME stock opened at $121.20 on Monday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.14 and its 200-day moving average is $112.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,520 shares of company stock worth $17,186,796 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in AMETEK by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in AMETEK by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,865,000 after buying an additional 133,368 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.