Amon Reaches Market Cap of $3.26 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Amon has a market cap of $3.26 million and $20,602.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Amon has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00049512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00012033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.08 or 0.00659529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00070941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00026288 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon (AMN) is a token. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 tokens. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amon Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

