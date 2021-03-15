AmonD (AMON) Trading Up 74.3% Over Last 7 Days

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 21% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $44,698.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AmonD has traded up 74.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00454452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00061549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00052450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00094686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00069497 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.71 or 0.00565554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,809,698 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

