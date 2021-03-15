Ampleforth Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $247.66 million and $7.80 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00050044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.21 or 0.00662454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00071505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026180 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 446,055,560 coins and its circulating supply is 281,588,972 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.