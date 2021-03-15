Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.80

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMFPF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Amplifon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 79.18.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

