Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to report $77.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.21 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $47.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $319.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.46 million to $410.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $305.71 million, with estimates ranging from $206.50 million to $430.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.54.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $80,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel acquired 8,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $39.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $431.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.