Analysts Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. II-VI reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on II-VI from $86.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $597,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $612,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,850 shares in the company, valued at $30,767,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,806. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of II-VI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of II-VI stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $71.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,439. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $65.60. II-VI has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -646.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.