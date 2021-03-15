Analysts Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.06. Rite Aid posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

RAD stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

