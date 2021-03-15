Analysts Anticipate Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Brokerages expect that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will announce sales of $5.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $6.46 billion. Suncor Energy posted sales of $5.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year sales of $24.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.05 billion to $25.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

Shares of SU stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281,951 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Suncor Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,315,000 after buying an additional 5,735,500 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Suncor Energy by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,377,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,155,000 after buying an additional 5,516,710 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,637,000 after buying an additional 3,616,508 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,540,000 after buying an additional 2,647,532 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

