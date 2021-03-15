Analysts Expect Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will report sales of $68.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akumin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.90 million and the highest is $68.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akumin will report full year sales of $259.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.00 million to $260.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $302.77 million, with estimates ranging from $296.40 million to $314.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akumin.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AKU shares. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Akumin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Akumin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Akumin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP raised its position in Akumin by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKU opened at $3.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37. Akumin has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

