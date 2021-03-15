Analysts Expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will report sales of $130,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. aTyr Pharma posted sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $8.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $8.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.57 million, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $28.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover aTyr Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.92 on Monday. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.17.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

