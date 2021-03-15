Analysts Expect BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) will announce $93.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BeiGene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.00 million and the lowest is $91.50 million. BeiGene reported sales of $52.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BeiGene will report full-year sales of $745.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $422.59 million to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $650.80 million to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BeiGene.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BGNE. Cowen boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $321.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.43.

In other BeiGene news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $4,345,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,774,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,754 shares of company stock valued at $31,918,377 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

