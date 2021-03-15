Analysts Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.13). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. TheStreet upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSII stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $41.46. 144,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,147. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

