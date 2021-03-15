Analysts Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.13). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. TheStreet upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSII stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $41.46. 144,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,147. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.