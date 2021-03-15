Analysts Expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.61 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will report sales of $44.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.80 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $21.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $179.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.70 million to $196.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $199.33 million, with estimates ranging from $146.80 million to $261.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

EXK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.16.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $958.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 161.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 754,042 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth about $11,388,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.