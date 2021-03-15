Analysts Expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240.94 Million

Equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will announce sales of $240.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $242.80 million and the lowest is $238.45 million. Trex reported sales of $200.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Truist boosted their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $96.16 on Monday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trex by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trex by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,143 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trex by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trex by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,656,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

