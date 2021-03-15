Analysts Expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.09. TTEC posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%.

TTEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC opened at $93.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $95.99.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

