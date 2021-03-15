Analysts Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $620,000.00

Analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post sales of $620,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700,000.00 and the lowest is $530,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $2.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $26.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 million to $71.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $89.51 million, with estimates ranging from $37.65 million to $141.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VXRT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Vaxart stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $24.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vaxart during the third quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

