Analysts Issue Forecasts for GDS Holdings Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of GDS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

GDS opened at $91.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GDS has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.54. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.35 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $128,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

