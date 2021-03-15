Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $23.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.67. Gracell Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

