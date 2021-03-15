Analysts Issue Forecasts for Summit Midstream Partners, LP’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.83). US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

SMLP stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $109.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 79.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 144,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 544,135 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

