Analysts Issue Forecasts for Superior Drilling Products, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Superior Drilling Products in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.36. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

