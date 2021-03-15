Analysts Offer Predictions for CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “SECTOR PERFORM” rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CEU. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.19.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$1.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$494.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.15. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$1.99.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 34,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,302.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,734,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,472,292.35. Insiders bought a total of 72,098 shares of company stock valued at $102,747 over the last 90 days.

CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

