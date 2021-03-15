Analysts Offer Predictions for Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $76.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.41. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

