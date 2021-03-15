Analysts Offer Predictions for Sonim Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 48.77% and a negative return on equity of 106.80%.

SONM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of SONM stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 27.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Sonim Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonim Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.