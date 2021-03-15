Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Rocket Companies (RKT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT):

3/15/2021 – Rocket Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Rocket Companies had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Rocket Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Rocket Companies was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Rocket Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/19/2021 – Rocket Companies was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

RKT traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.89. 146,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,862,857. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,502,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,432,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $89,979,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,652,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

