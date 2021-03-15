Analysts Set Expectations for C4 Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for C4 Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $44.64 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,754,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,573,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,743,000.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

There is no company description available for C4 Therapeutics Inc

