Analysts Set Expectations for Enerplus Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Enerplus in a report issued on Friday, March 12th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.80.

Enerplus stock opened at C$7.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$1.62 and a 1-year high of C$7.20.

The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.89%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

