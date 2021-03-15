Analysts Set Expectations for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%.

HARP has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

HARP opened at $19.51 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $25.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $536,375.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock worth $22,244,936 over the last 90 days. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

