Analysts Set Expectations for PerkinElmer, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PKI. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $123.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 2,328,343 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after buying an additional 1,019,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,590,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 808.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,036,000 after buying an additional 964,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after buying an additional 722,568 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.