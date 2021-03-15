Analysts Set Expectations for UMH Properties, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) – DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for UMH Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $19.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $804.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter worth $2,460,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,153,000 after acquiring an additional 121,863 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter worth $1,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 25.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,108 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.63%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

