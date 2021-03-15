Analyzing AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) & Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)

AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) and Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

AAP has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plantronics has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AAP and Plantronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAP 0 0 0 0 N/A Plantronics 0 2 3 0 2.60

Plantronics has a consensus target price of $33.75, indicating a potential downside of 22.70%. Given Plantronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plantronics is more favorable than AAP.

Profitability

This table compares AAP and Plantronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAP N/A N/A N/A Plantronics -53.39% 70.65% 1.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Plantronics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of AAP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Plantronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AAP and Plantronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Plantronics $1.70 billion 1.06 -$827.18 million $1.99 21.94

AAP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plantronics.

Summary

Plantronics beats AAP on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAP

AAP, Inc. provides power, comfort, and control systems for motor coaches, trucks, specialty vehicles, trailers, and other applications worldwide. The company offers air conditioning/heating systems, HVAC accessories, inverters and battery chargers, air purifiers, sound attenuating foams, refrigerators/freezers, icemakers, coolers, automatic computerized voltage disconnect systems, DC electrical systems, electrical start assist devices, and power transfer switches. It serves communication, medical, fire, rescue, race car transporter, recreational vehicle, trucking, and luxury motor coach and special purpose vehicle industries. The company offers its products under the AAP Inc., Dometic, and Vitrifrigo America brands. The company was formerly known as Borneo Energy USA, Inc. and changed its name to AAP, Inc. in September 2011. AAP, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Milford, Virginia.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services. The company sells its products through a sales team, as well as through value-added resellers, integrators, direct marketing resellers, service providers, direct and indirect resellers, retailer, enterprise distributors, wireless carriers, and mass merchants under the Poly, Plantronics, and Polycom brands, as well as RIG brand. Plantronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

