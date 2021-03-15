AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) traded down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.81. 884,262 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 624,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANAB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $542.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). On average, research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 2,777,800 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

