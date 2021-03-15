Anchor (ANCT) One Day Volume Tops $13,012.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Anchor coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.19 million and $13,012.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00048078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.22 or 0.00654259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00071985 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026222 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00035169 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

