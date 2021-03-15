AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGG) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGG) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0949 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

