Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 552,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,884 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 812,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 56,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

