Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Up 15.8%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s share price traded up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $34.00. 431,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 301,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Annovis Bio stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Annovis Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. Its lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

