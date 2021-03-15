Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

AR stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 4.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

