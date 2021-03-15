Anthony E. Jr. Cassella Sells 2,000 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $528,142.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.38. 26,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,849. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $59.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

