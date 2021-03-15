Anthony E. Jr. Cassella Sells 2,000 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $528,142.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE HZO traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.38. 26,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,849. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $59.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
