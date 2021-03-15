AntiMatter Hits Market Cap of $26.44 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.81 or 0.00005124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. AntiMatter has a market cap of $26.44 million and $6.99 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.00457451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00061465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00052359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00096399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00069845 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.36 or 0.00557866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000464 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

