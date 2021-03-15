Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)’s share price was down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ANFGF shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
