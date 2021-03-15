Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)’s share price was down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANFGF shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

