APIX (APIX) Market Cap Achieves $10.27 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One APIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0869 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APIX has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a market capitalization of $10.27 million and $4.42 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.49 or 0.00664409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00071878 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00026334 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

