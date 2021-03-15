Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Apollo Currency token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $43.10 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.51 or 0.00232651 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00056877 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,297.73 or 0.02295803 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

