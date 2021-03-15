Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

AFT opened at $14.79 on Monday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

In other Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,493 shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $66,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.