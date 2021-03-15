Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

AIF opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.