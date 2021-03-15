Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.
AIF opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $15.05.
About Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.