AppCoins (APPC) Market Cap Reaches $24.15 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $24.15 million and approximately $781,452.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00048984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.00659815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00072166 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025744 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00035432 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,391,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,391,272 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

