AppCoins (APPC) Price Hits $0.10

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. AppCoins has a total market cap of $25.39 million and $1.56 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00050234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.09 or 0.00661679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00071478 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026122 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,388,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,388,343 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

AppCoins Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.